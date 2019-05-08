McDonald's goes global with menu

McDonald's (MCD -0.3% ) is bringing popular global menu items to participating U.S. restaurants for a limited time.

"Worldwide Favorites" set to land on the McDonald's menu include Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

"We know our customers who travel abroad enjoy sampling our international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world to our U.S. customers," says McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen.