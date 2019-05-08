Thomson Reuters +2.4% as revenue gains drive profit beat

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 2.4% after its Q1 profits topped expectations and the company noted the strongest recurring revenue growth in years.

Revenues overall grew 8% to $1.49B, thanks to those higher recurring revenues and inclusion of Refinitiv revenues, and the company's EPS (including discontinued operations) swung to a gain of $0.23 from a year-ago loss of $0.48. Adjusted EPS rose 29% to $0.36.

The growth in revenues was 10% at constant currency. Organic growth was 3%, as recurring revenues (which make up 76% of the total) rose 6%.

EBITDA dropped 8%, to $397M (with margin dropping 440 basis points, to 26.7%). And free cash flow fell to -$177M from a year-ago gain of $120M.

Revenue breakout: Legal Professionals, $594M (up 2%); Corporates, $352M (up 7%); Tax Professionals, $222M (up 2%); Reuters News, $155M (up 115%); Global Print, $165M (down 7%).

It reaffirmed its outlook for 2019 and 2020, for revenue growth (before currency) of 7-8.5% and 3.5-4.5% respectively, and for free cash flow of $0-$300M and $1B-$1.2B respectively.

