Stocks open lower as trade concerns persist

Stocks start with modest losses after positive-sounding tweets from Pres. Trump lifted prices from earlier lows; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

Trump tweeted that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is coming to the U.S. to "make a deal," but the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative officially filed paperwork to raise the tariff rate on $200B of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% starting Friday.

"Stocks are betting on a rebound in the global economy in coming quarters [but] if we get higher tariffs this week and talks break down between the U.S. and China, you can kiss that hope for [a] global economic rebound goodbye," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4% , France's CAC flat, and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.5% , China's Shanghai Composite -1.1% .

In the U.S., the financials ( -0.5% ), consumer staples ( -0.4% ) and health care ( -0.4% ) sectors are the top early losers, while real estate ( +0.9% ) and energy ( +0.2% ) sectors are the only groups trading higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, pushing the two-year down 2 bps to 2.26% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower at 2.44%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.54.