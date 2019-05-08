Stocks open lower as trade concerns persist

Stocks start with modest losses after positive-sounding tweets from Pres. Trump lifted prices from earlier lows; Dow -0.2%, S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
Trump tweeted that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is coming to the U.S. to "make a deal," but the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative officially filed paperwork to raise the tariff rate on $200B of Chinese imports to 25% from 10% starting Friday.
"Stocks are betting on a rebound in the global economy in coming quarters [but] if we get higher tariffs this week and talks break down between the U.S. and China, you can kiss that hope for [a] global economic rebound goodbye," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.4%, France's CAC flat, and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.5%, China's Shanghai Composite -1.1%.
In the U.S., the financials (-0.5%), consumer staples (-0.4%) and health care (-0.4%) sectors are the top early losers, while real estate (+0.9%) and energy (+0.2%) sectors are the only groups trading higher.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly higher, pushing the two-year down 2 bps to 2.26% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower at 2.44%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.54.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.1% to $61.36/bbl.
