Huya +2.3% as UBS boosts to Buy

Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is up 2.3% after an upgrade to Buy at UBS, from Neutral.
"Investors are overly concerned about competition," says analyst Angela Xu, who turns focus to user growth that's topped expectations along with solid fundamentals during a share price decline. An increase in esports tournaments should help maintain strong user growth in China, she notes. (h/t Bloomberg)
Her price target is $31, implying 39% upside.
Shares had dipped significantly during the last half of last year, and are down 15.9% this month, but they've gained 41.2% YTD.
