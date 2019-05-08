Criteo outlines potential Chrome change impact

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) says Google's Chrome privacy changes will have a "neutral to potentially low single-digit negative" impact on its business.

The company notes that no change is being made to Chrome's default settings for third-party cookies and that Google hasn't provided a specific timeline for the rollout.

Source: Statement to investors via Bloomberg First Word.

Criteo shares are up 2.4% to $19.60.

Previously: SunTrust weighs in on Google's Criteo impact (May 6)

Previously: Google could launch privacy tools this week - WSJ (May 6)