Acquisitions pressure bottom line at Zagg

Zagg (ZAGG -6.7% ) trades lower after posting an adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1.

The retailer says profit was pressured during the quarter by recent acquisitions (Gear4, HALO and BRAVEN) that are set up to contribute in the back half of the year.

"We’ve made good progress developing new product and distribution opportunities for these businesses and fully expect that each will contribute to our success in 2019 and beyond," notes Zagg CEO Chris Ahern.

