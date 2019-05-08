Oaktree Specialty Lending +3.0% after Q1 beat

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) advances 3.0% after Q1 results beat consensus estimates and as NAV per share rose on realized gains in two investments and unrealized appreciation in some debt and equity investments.

Q1 net investment income of $17.7M, or 13 cents per share, rose slightly from $17.3M, or 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter; current quarter per-share NII exceeds the consensus estimate by a penny.

Q1 total investment income of $38.2M, essentially flat with $38.3M a year ago, surpassed the average analyst estimate of $34.8M.

Net asset value per share of $6.55 at March 31, 2019, up from $6.19 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Net realized and unrealized gains, net of taxes, were $46.8M.

Originated $100.0M of new investment commitments and received $120.7M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns, and sales.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

