Vale sales slump in fallout from deadly dam accident

Vale (VALE -0.2% ) says its Q1 iron ore sales sank 30% Q/Q and 20% from the year-earlier quarter to 67.7M metric tons, reflecting the impact of January's deadly collapse of the Brumadinho tailings dam at its Córrego do Feijão mine in Brazil.

But the company maintains its full-year guidance, expecting sales of iron ore and pellets to come in at the bottom to middle of a 307M-332M mt range.

Vale's problems and production outages in Australia have helped lift iron ore prices, which have jumped nearly 30% YTD to just under $95/mt, and analysts say prices could rise toward $100/mt in the wake of Vale’s production update.

Vale has been forced to stop mining at several locations in the wake of the deadly dam burst, which likely killed more than 300 people.