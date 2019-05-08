More on Nine Energy Service Q1 earnings

Nine Energy Service rises (NINE +8.5% ) as the company says that Q1 was in-line with expectations, with both revenue and adjusted EBITDA falling at the midpoint or above of Management’s original guidance range.

Completion Solutions segment, reported revenues of $209.1M with adjusted gross profit of $47.7M.

Production Solutions segment generated revenues of $20.6M and adjusted gross profit of $3.4M.

Reported adjusted EBITDA of $39.2M, with margin down ~385bps to ~17% and generated ROIC of 13%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.9M and capital expenditures totaled at $23.4M.

During the quarter of 2019, the Company paid down ~$20M of the outstanding ABL credit facility borrowings, resulting in $15M in outstanding revolver borrowings.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $31.2M and $129.7M of availability under the revolving ABL credit facility.

