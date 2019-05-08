New York Times +1.7% as subs drive another beat

The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is 1.7% higher after another earnings beat in Q1, with growing profits off revenues that were boosted by continued subscription growth.

Operating profit was flat and adjusted operating profit declined slightly amid higher operating costs. The company saw lower interest expense thanks to higher interest income from cash and marketable securities.

Subscription revenues grew 3.9%, to $270.8M, while ad revenues dipped 0.4% to $125.1M.

The company added 223,000 net new digital-only subscriptions (144,000 to core news) to reach a total of 4.5M subs.

Liquidity was $808.8M at quarter's end.

For Q2, it expects subscription revenues to grow in low to mid-single digits, with digital-only sub revenues up in the mid-teens. As before it sees seasonally slower growth in the number of paid digital-only subs.

Meanwhile overall ad revenues should be flat (digital ads up in the mid-teens), and other revenues up 35%. Operating costs should rise 8-10% as the company keeps investing in drivers of digital sub growth.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

Previously: New York Times beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (May. 08 2019)

Press release