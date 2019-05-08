Meritor lands Axletech

Meritor (MTOR +0.4% ) announces that it entered into an agreement with an affiliate of The Carlyle Group to acquire AxleTech for ~$175M.

The company says the deal advances Meritor's M2022 objectives to accelerate global sales and growth by leveraging the company's core competencies to grow strategically in adjacent markets.

AxleTech's offerings include a full product line of independent suspensions, axles, braking solutions and drivetrain components, which are seen enabling Meritor to offer global customers a wider array of differentiated products and solutions.

Source: Press Release