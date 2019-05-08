Corindus Vascular Robotics rallies 13.8% post Q1 results

Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS +13.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 104% Y/Y to $3.04M.

The company recorded purchase orders for 11 CorPath GRX Systems, an increase of 267% Y/Y.

During the quarter, Corindus installed 9 new CorPath GRX Systems, increasing the installed base of CorPath GRX to 61 systems.

Sold 602 single-use cassettes in the quarter, generating revenue of nearly $0.3M.

Cash and equivalents were $37.8M.

Also, completed a private placement transaction, raising an aggregate amount of $19.8M in gross proceeds.

“We continue to build out our global footprint with new installations in Japan and Europe and believe the addition of CE mark for neurovascular treatment will enable us to expand our opportunities in the European markets.” said Mark Toland, President and CEO.

Previously: Corindus Vascular Robotics misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (May. 07 2019)