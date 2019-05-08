Gates Industrial stumbles 17% on Q1 mixed results; lowers FY19 core revenue guidance

Gates Industrial (GTES -17.2% ) reported Q1 net sales of $804.9M a decline of 5.5% Y/Y, driven by automotive first-fit weakness in China and Europe.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 125 bps to 38.2%; and operating margin declined by 144 bps to 12.5%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA decreased by 10% Y/Y to $165.5M, and margin declined by 102 bps to 20.6%.

Power Transmission segment results: Sales $499.5M (-8.5% Y/Y); and adj. EBITDA margin of 22% down by 90 bps .

Fluid Power segment results: Sales $305.4M (-0.2% Y/Y); and adj. EBITDA margin of 18.2% down by 100 bps.

Net cash used in operations was $47.7M, compared to $26.5M a year ago; Free Cash Flow of negative $70.6M.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was $334.9M, as of March 30, 2019.

FY19 Outlook: Core revenue growth 0% to 2% (prior 3% to 5%); Adj. EBITDA $740M to $760M (prior $775M to $805M); and Capex ~$140M.

Previously: Gates Industrial EPS in-line, misses on revenue (May 7)