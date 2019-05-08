Post-earnings rip for Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +8.6% ) trades higher after topping Q1 consensus estimates by a wide margin.

CEO update: "We exceeded the high-end of our implied first quarter EBITDA outlook primarily on higher property-level margins as proactive changes by our new regional management teams, and the power of our all-inclusive resort model enabled us to better flex our property-level costs during our peak season, more than offsetting the negative effects of the unfavorable shift in the timing of the Easter holiday."

Looking ahead, Playa expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $165M to $175M.

Previously: Playa Hotels & Resorts beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (May 7)