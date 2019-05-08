Barrick CEO seeks $1.5B in asset sales, eyes African-Arabian partnerships

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.2% ) says it is targeting $1.5B in asset sales by 2020 in an effort to streamline its production and focus on its largest mines, following its acquisition of Randgold at the beginning of the year.

"It’s not a fire sale, it’s a considered process," CEO Mark Bristow tells Bloomberg, adding that the company would not hesitate to "pick up other assets" that may be available.

The CEO says he is interested in opportunities in the Arabian-Nubian Shield and would consider acquiring assets, or stakes in assets, in the area.

Barrick plans to do heavy exploration in the area, Bristow says, adding that it could keep or sell its stake in the Jabal Sayid copper mine depending on whether the deposit proves to be a gold-copper resource.

In other areas, Bristow says the Lumwana mine in Zambia is low grade but could be improved to realize full value, and the Massawa project in Senegal is an example of a mine where Barrick could sell a stake but remain a shareholder, working with other companies and the government to develop the asset.

Earlier, Barrick reported better than expected Q1 earnings in the first quarterly report since the Randgold deal.