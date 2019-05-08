SEMAFO jumps on higher Q1 profit along with gold output

SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF +5.4%) reports Q1 net income of $17.7M, a turnaround from net loss of $4.7M last year
The company says that the output was a record 102,400 ounces, well up from 45,500, and both Boungou and Mana mines performed well, and the strong quarterly contribution from Boungou helped to achieve record production and financial performance on a gross and per share basis
Sales volume more than doubled to 106,100 ounces
Average selling price fell to $1,306 an ounce from $1,336.
Reports operating income of $40.4M vs. loss of $8M in Q1 2018.
Total cash cost (per ounce sold) decreased 43% to $484, with all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold) down 31% to $745
Cash flow from operating activities increased from $18.4M to ~$79M
