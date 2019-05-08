Promotional activity drags on Carrols Restaurant's results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) falls 12% after Q1 earnings fall short of expectations.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.4% during the quarter, consisting of an average customer traffic boost of 2.3% and an average check increase of 0.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $13.1M vs. $15.5M consensus.

Carrols says restaurant level profitability was negatively affected in Q1 by promotional activity that accelerated during the second half of last year, and by continued labor cost pressures.

Previously: Carrols Restaurant misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (May 8)