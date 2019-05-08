Kinder Morgan seeks dismissal of Permian Highway Pipeline lawsuit

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.3% ) asks a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against the 423-mile Permian Highway Pipeline project to move natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast.

Opponents of the project filed a lawsuit last month over the project's route, while KMI asserts the Texas Constitution and state law uphold its rights.

"The lawsuit is a prime example of why eminent domain exists: to allow important infrastructure projects that provide significant public benefits," the company says.

KMI maintains the pipeline, which is designed to move 2B cf/day of natural gas, is in the public interest because it will generate nearly $1B/year in state and county revenues and unlock production bottlenecks in the Permian Basin.

The Texas Real Estate Advocacy and Defense Coalition says no alternative routes were presented to the public or considered and that no independent assessment of the project's costs and benefits was required by state regulators.