Powell Industries up 9% post Q1 earnings beats

Powell Industries (POWL +9.1% ) reports 21.1% Y/Y increase in Q2 revenues to $123.74M; and backlog of $397M (+23% Y/Y).

New orders of $197M (+14.5% Y/Y) in the quarter, driven largely by core domestic oil, gas and petrochemical customers.

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 400 bps to 16.2%; and operating margin recovered by 620 bps to 1%.

SG&A expenses were $17.19M (+6.9% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 13.9% down by 194 bps.

Company says they expect the growth and improved quality of backlog will position them for modest improvement in the second half of 2019 over the first half.

