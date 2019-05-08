Mosaic upgraded at J.P. Morgan after sinking to 10-year low

Mosaic (MOS +3.8% ) recovers part of yesterday's steep loss after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral, with analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas saying MOS now represents a positive trading opportunity, especially since the company has simplified its approach to value creation and is taking steps to create long-term shareholder value.

The stock, trading at 10-year lows and below book value, has underperformed the market over a one-, three-, five- and 10-year period, Zekauskas says.

The company is focusing on increasing cost efficiencies in its domestic and Brazilian markets, and is enacting a long-term solution to water-inflow issues at its Esterhazy potash mine, JPM says.

MOS should be able to deliver better and more normal business performance in 2020, with a free cash flow yield approaching 12%, according to Zekauskas.