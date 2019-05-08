Enterprise shakes up rental sector with subscription service

Privately-owned Enterprise Holdings announces it will launch the U.S. car rental industry's first vehicle-subscription service in the next month.

The company says the subscription program is yet another example of how it continues to play an integral role in the growing trend of "Mobility as a Service."

Customers will be able to subscribe and then select from six different vehicle classes – full-size and premium sedans, small and mid-sized SUVs, and small and medium trucks – representing more than 20 makes and models. Subscribers will also be able to swap out vehicles up to four times per month.

The new move by Enterprise will be of interest to Hertz Global (HTZ +0.2% ) and Avis Budget (CAR +0.7% ).

Source: Press Release