Stocks gain as trade narrative shifts

The three major U.S. stock finally advance after wavering against the background of a constantly evolving U.S.-China trade story.
Stocks rise to session highs after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tell reporters that China has indicated it want to reach a deal. That follows a Reuters report that China backtracked on almost all aspects of the trade deal.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow push up 0.4% after a morning of shifting from red to green and back again.
By sector, real estate (+0.8%) is making the biggest gains, followed by information technology (+0.4%) and industrials (+0.2%).
Utilities (-1.0%) and materials (-0.1%) are the only two sectors declining.
Crude oil advance 0.9% to $61.92 per barrel.
The 10-year Treasury yield slips half a basis point to 2.453%.
Dollar Index is little changed at 97.55.
