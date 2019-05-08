Stocks gain as trade narrative shifts

The three major U.S. stock finally advance after wavering against the background of a constantly evolving U.S.-China trade story.

Stocks rise to session highs after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tell reporters that China has indicated it want to reach a deal. That follows a Reuters report that China backtracked on almost all aspects of the trade deal.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow push up 0.4% after a morning of shifting from red to green and back again.

By sector, real estate ( +0.8% ) is making the biggest gains, followed by information technology ( +0.4% ) and industrials ( +0.2% ).

Utilities ( -1.0% ) and materials ( -0.1% ) are the only two sectors declining.

Crude oil advance 0.9% to $61.92 per barrel.

The 10-year Treasury yield slips half a basis point to 2.453%.

Dollar Index is little changed at 97.55.