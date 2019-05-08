Air Transport Services rallies 9.1% post Q1 results

Air Transport Services (ATSG +9.1% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 71.5% Y/Y to $348.18M.

Omni Air International, acquired in November 2018, contributed $135.8M to external ATSG revenues, reflected in revenues of the ACMI Services segment.

Segment revenue: Cargo Aircraft Management $70.35M (+34% Y/Y); ACMI Services $257.96M (+116.1% Y/Y) & Other activities $67.36M (-6.3% Y/Y).

Operating margin declined 567 bps to 13.35% & Adj. EBITDA margin increased 380 bps to 32.68%.

YTD 2018 capital spending was $91.9M (+16% Y/Y)

Capex in Q1 2019 included $70.5M for the purchase of four Boeing 767 aircraft and for freighter modification costs.

2019 Outlook: Capex of $475M; Adj. EBITDA for 2019 will grow 44.2% Y/Y to $450M and also purchases of four more 767s.

