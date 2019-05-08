Protagonist expands PTG-200 deal with Janssen; shares up 13%

Thinly traded micro cap Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX +12.8% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its expanded license and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.1% ) unit Janssen Biotech to co-develop and commercialize PTG-200 for all indications, including inflammatory bowel disease. It broadens the scope of the original 2017 contract via the inclusion of second-generation IL-23 receptor antagonists.

Under the terms of the updated agreement, PTGX will receive a $25M milestone payment on the consummation of the deal and will be eligible to receive over $1B in additional milestones.

Janssen will pay certain costs and milestones related to advancing preclinical candidates through Phase 1. Janssen will own exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize PTG-200 and any second-generation compounds resulting from the partnership. PTGX will receive tiered royalties on net sales.