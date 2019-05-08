Foresight Energy reports Q1 earnings and suspends quarterly distribution

Foresight Energy tanks (FELP -19% ) as the company suspends the quarterly distribution to common unit holders, on account of current export price environment and challenging logistical conditions.

Q1 coal sales of $267.3M is up ~12% driven by a nearly 9% increase in tons sold to ~5.7M tons combined with an increase in coal sales realizations of over 3% to $46.93/ton; increase in sales volumes and sales realizations per ton were primarily the result of increased export sales.

Foresight says that despite difficult flooding conditions, it exported ~2.2M tons and, given contracted position, was able to maintain sales realizations even though API2 prices declined.

Coal production increased 7% to ~6.1M tons.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $65.5M flat on yearly basis, with cash flows from operations of $49.2M; capital expenditures totaled $35.1M.

Ended the quarter with $3.5M in cash and $112.7M of available borrowing capacity.

For 2019, projects sales volumes to be between 20M - 22M tons, with over 6M tons expected to be sold into the international market; forecasts adjusted EBITDA in a range of $260M to $300M, with capex between $70M and $85M.

