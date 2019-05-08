Sinclair Broadcast Group +2.4% after high-side revenue surprise

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is up 2.4% after its Q1 revenue topped high estimates with the help of significant strength in distribution.

Overall revenues grew 8.5% and media revenues (the bulk) grew 4.6%. Distribution revenues grew to $352M from $314M.

Digital business revenues increased 10% Y/Y.

EPS fell to $0.23 from $0.42; while the 2019 figure saw a -$0.02/share impact from legal, regulatory and nonrecurring costs, the 2018 figure saw an impact of $0.65/share.

Revenue breakout: Media, $673.4M (up 4.6%); Nonmedia, $48.7M (up 125%).

Balance sheet debt (net of $975M in liquidity) was $2.908B at quarter's end.

On the earnings call, the company noted that it's suspending buybacks for now, and that it's looking forward to an "unprecedented" year for political advertising in 2020.

It's guiding to Q2 media revenues of $716M-$725M (of that, political revenues of $4M-$5M, and distribution revenues of $365M-$368M) and nonmedia revenues of $50M.

It expects subscriber count to be somewhat flat, and net retransmission revenue growth in low teens this year.

