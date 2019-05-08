Beacon Roofing Supply +2.9% post Q2 results

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN +2.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 27.7% Y/Y to $1.43B.

Sales by Product Line: Residential roofing $598.9M (+2.9% Y/Y); Non-residential roofing $313.6M (-5.7% Y/Y) & Complementary building $516.5M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Existing Markets Sales by Product Line: Residential roofing $598.8M (+2.9% Y/Y); Non-residential roofing $313.6M (-5.7% Y/Y) & Complementary building $506.6M (-0.8% Y/Y).

Existing market daily sales growth of 1.2% Y/Y.

Q2 gross margin declined 30 bps to 23.4% & Adj. EBITDA margin declined 30 bps to 1.9%.

“Q2 results were positively impacted by strong sales in geographies less impacted by the unfavorable weather and lower operating expense, also negatively impacted by lower gross margins.” said Paul Isabella, the Company's President and CEO.

Previously: Beacon Roofing Supply beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (May. 07 2019)