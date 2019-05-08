Jefferies raises Lyft after 'convincing' earnings

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) after its first post-IPO earnings print and raises the target from $86 to $90.

Analyst Brent Thill cites the "convincing beat and raise" with strong momentum in revenue and metrics plus significant progress in reducing losses.

The announced Waymo self-driving vehicle tie-up is positive and heads off a long-term competitive concern, says Thill.

Lyft shares are down 7.4% to $54.98.

