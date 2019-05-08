Analysts laud Siemens' spinoff plan for gas and power business

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +3.8% ) trades sharply higher after posting solid FQ2 earnings and announcing plans to spin off its struggling Gas and Power unit.

Siemens says its industrial profit increased 7% Y/Y to €2.4B ($2.69B) in the March quarter, beating estimates of €2.24B, revenues rose 4% to €20.94B, matching estimates, and orders gained 6% to €23.61B.

The company reaffirms its full-year outlook for a profit margin of 11%-12% for its industrial business and basic EPS from net income of €6.30-€7.00.

Analysts praised the move to combine the power unit that includes its gas turbines business with the company's renewable energy activities and spin off the resulting entity.

J.P. Morgan says the move could reduce Siemens' "conglomerate discount" over time and that the company's future industrial focus on digital industries should attract long-term investors to the stock.