FTS International -14% post Q1 earnings miss

FTS International sinks (FTSI -13.9% ) as the company says that it faced challenging market environment, and reported Q1 net loss of $55M, down from net income of $78.7M last year; revenue almost halved to $222.5M from $468M.

Average active fleet declined from 27.5 to 20

Stages completed per active fleet improved 8% compared to the prior quarter, while pricing for services fell due to the continued over supply of HHP in the market.

Adjusted EBITDA was $39.4M, down from $131.1M; generated $33.9M in cash flow from operations

Repaid $27M of debt to bring principal amount of debt to $480.9M

In April 2019, FTSI announced that it expects to sell its 45% ownership interest in SinoFTS Petroleum Services to Sinopec Oilfield Services form $26.9M, as well as royalty fee of $5.8M

In May 2019, FTSI restructured and amended its largest sand supply contract to reduce the total remaining commitment through 2024 by ~$162M, and FTSI recorded a supply commitment charge of $55M.

Lower 2019 capital expenditure outlook to $55M – $65M, down $15M from previous guidance.

