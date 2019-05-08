Semis weather trade tension, Microchip warning

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 0.2% and in-line with the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) despite continuing US-China trade tensions and this morning's warning in the Microchip earnings print.

Earlier this year, Microchip called for a semi cycle bottom in the March-ending quarter. But the in-line guidance adds to Intel's slashed full-year forecast and prior warnings from Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and ON Semi, suggesting the sector won't recover in H2 as expected.

