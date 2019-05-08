Astronics jumps 14% after Q1 result beats; reaffirms FY19 outlook

Astronics (ATRO +14.2% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 16.3% Y/Y to $$208.2M, driven from growth in the Aerospace segment.

Adjusted consolidated sales were $204.82M (19.1% Y/Y) and Adj. net income was $16.11M.

Sale of semiconductor test business resulted in $80.1M pre-tax gain, expected to be ~$58.8M after taxes.

Aerospace sales $188.5M (+14.5% Y/Y), bookings were $191.7M, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.02:1. Backlog was $329.2M.

Test Systems sales $19.72M (+36.4% Y/Y); Adj. sales were $16.3M (excluding the semiconductor test business), Booking were $13.3M, for a book-to-bill ratio of 0.68:1. Backlog was $70.9M.

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 384 bps to 25.4%; operating margin improved by 730 bps to 11%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 728 bps to 10.7%.

SG&A expenses reduced by 4.3% Y/Y to $29.19M; and as percentage of sales was 14.3% down by 348 bps.

Total Bookings were $205.0M; for a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98:1. Backlog at March 30, 2019 was $400.2M, ~84% of the backlog is expected to ship in 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities was $11.35M, compared to $1.05M cash used a year ago.

FY19 Outlook, reaffirmed: Sales $760M to $805M, with Aerospace segment $710M to $745M and Test segment $50M to $60M; Capital equipment spending $22M to $28M; and effective tax rate of ~18% to 22%.

Previously: Astronics beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (May 8)