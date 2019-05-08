Myriad Genetics down 22% on FQ3 revenue miss, softer guidance

Myriad Genetics (MYGN -21.8% ) slumps on triple normal volume following its fiscal Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenue up 18% to $216.6M, net income down 24% to $6.9M.

GeneSight test volume up 19%.

EPS slipped 31% to $0.09 while non-GAAP EPS jumped 35% to $0.46.

Fiscal Q4 guidance: Revenue: $220M; EPS: $0.16; non-GAAP EPS: $0.48.

Fiscal 2019 guidance: Revenue: $856M from $855M - 865M; EPS: $0.28 from $0.40 - 0.45; non-GAAP EPS: $1.74 from $1.70 - 1.75.

Previously: Myriad Genetics beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 7)