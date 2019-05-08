BTIG keeps to the sidelines on Ocwen

Though Ocwen Financial (OCN -1.1% ) is making significant progress, its "timeline to profitability remains too far out to become comfortable with the ultimate returns the company will be able to generate once stabilized," writes BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna in assessing Ocwen's Q1 results.

Ocwen sees achieving profitability in 10 to 13 months.

Expects cost savings to accelerate after loan transfers are completed in Q2 and Ocwen consolidates legal entities.

Bologna reiterates neutral recommendation.

