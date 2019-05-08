Plains All American posts big gains on EBITDA, distributable cash flow

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +0.4% ) edges higher after reporting stronger than expected Q1 earnings and a big jump in distributable cash flow.

PAA's Q1 adjusted EBITDA jumped 45% to $862M, distributable cash flow climbed 62% to $654M and implied DCF/unit gained 47% to $0.90 from levels in the same quarter a year ago.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA in PAA's Transportation segment increased 19% Y/Y, driven primarily by increased volume on the company's Permian Basin systems including the start-up of the Sunrise II pipeline in Q4 2018, Facilities segment adjusted EBITDA was in line with comparable 2018 results, and Supply and Logistics adjusted EBITDA soared 286% due to favorable crude oil differentials and improved NGL margins.

Following the strong Q1 results, PAA raises its full-year forecast for adjusted EBITDA to $2.85B from $2.75B and for distributable cash flow to $1.97B from $1.875B previously.