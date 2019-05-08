Oasis Midstream Partners +4% on Q1 earnings beat

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP +4.3% ) announces Q1 earnings came in above expectations, with adjusted EBITDA of $56.1M and distributable cash flow was $26.2M, resulting in distribution coverage of 1.6x, which is above OMP's guidance of 1.5x; the company says that it exceeded volume guidance on all services

Quarterly cash distribution of $0.47 per unit, is up ~5% from the cash distribution declared for Q4.

In May 2019, it entered into an amendment to its revolving credit facility to increase commitments from $400M to $475M and provide for the ability to further increase commitments to $675M

OMP is increasing its 2019 EBITDA estimate to $158M - $166M, vs. prior $148M -$157M.

Anticipates Q2 distribution coverage of ~1.75x to 1.9x and Q4 2019 distribution coverage of ~1.9x to 2.0x.

With the additional spend in the Panther DevCo, net CapEx attributable to OMP in 2019 is now expected to be between $184M - $206M.

