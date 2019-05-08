Cotinga Pharma's lead drug shows encouraging action in early-stage study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating Cotinga Pharmaceuticals' (OTCQB:COTQF +1.6% ) lead candidate COTI-2, combined with the chemo agent cisplatin, in patients with p53-mutated solid tumors showed a favorable safety profile while two subjects experienced either stable cancer or regression.

No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed to date.

The company says COTI-2 restores the function of mutant p53, a tumor suppressor gene, inducing cancer cell death irrespective of the type of cancer. It has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. for ovarian cancer.

Development is ongoing.