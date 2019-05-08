China defaults on pace to overtake 2018's record - Bloomberg

In China's $13T bond market, companies defaulted on 39.2B yuan ($5.8B) of domestic bonds in the first four months of 2019, more than three times the total for the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, China presses banks to extend credit to the private sector, especially to small and medium-sized companies, in an effort to bolster economic growth.

At the same time President Xi Jinping's team is also aiming to shrink the shadow-banking system, which is subject to less regulatory oversight.

That's led to the surge in defaults that started in late 2017.

