Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) has jumped 11.4% to its highest point since the beginning of November after its income figures topped high estimates in Q1 earnings following a double-digit revenue gain.

Business revenues rose 31% on a GAAP basis and made up 64% of consolidated revenues. Business service revenues grew 37%, to $159M.

Consumer revenues were down 15% to $100M "as planned," and churn was flat at 1.9%. Average revenue per line was $26.43, up $0.15 Y/Y.

The company swung to an operating loss of $3M from a year-ago gain of $18M. Net loss was $1M, and adjusted net income was $15M (down from $31M).

OIBDA was $32M ($21M minus capital expenditures).

Net cash from operations was $3M, and free cash flow -$8M.

For Q2, it's guiding to business revenues of $194M-$196M, consumer revenues of $96M-$97M, and adjusted OIBDA of $35M-$37M.

