Gold Resource reports decline in Q1 earnings but maintains FY19 production outlook

Gold Resource (GORO -8.4% ) Q1 production included 6,538 ounces of gold (-1.6% Y/Y), 364,653 ounces of silver (-14%), 433 tonnes of copper (+12.5%), 2,153 tonnes of lead (+33%) and 5,838 tonnes of zinc (+22%).

Sold 7,911 precious metal gold equivalent ounces down 23% at a total cash cost of $340 per ounce (after by-product credits), benefiting from strong base metal production and sales.

The company witnessed overall decline in average realized metal prices including $1,339 per ounce gold (-0.2%) and $15.74 per ounce silver down 5.1%.

Metal sales declined 17.3% to $26.5M

Lower sales and higher production cost resulted in almost mine gross margin to 20.5%; net income is down from $5.5M to $0.88M

The company maintained its 2019 production outlook with a plus or minus 10% production of 27,000 gold ounces and 1.7M silver ounces.

