Strong Q1 results, new $2B buyback program send Diamondback +8%

Diamondback Energy (FANG +8.2% ) surges to the top of the S&P 500 index after reporting strong Q1 earnings and unveiling a $2B stock buyback program.

FANG said its Q1 oil and natural gas production more than doubled Y/Y to 263M boe/day, a feat Mizuho oil analyst Paul Sankey says was achieved while spending far less than expected.

The company also disclosed it sold $322M worth of acreage in the Permian during the quarter, divesting some of the assets it acquired when it purchased Energen last year, prompting Sankey to write "the grow and prune strategy is in effect at FANG and will help supplement the cash return strategy."

The buyback program addresses calls by investors for shale drillers such as FANG to start generating more value for shareholders.