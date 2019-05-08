GM confirms talks with Workhorse Group

General Motors (GM) confirms that it is in talks with Workhorse Group (WKHS +48.4% ) and an affiliated, newly formed entity to sell the company's facility in Lordstown, Ohio.

The company says the move has the potential to bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the plant.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, Workhorse would hold a minority interest in the new entity, which will be led by Workhorse founder Steve Burns.

GM also announces plans to create 450 new manufacturing jobs in Ohio at its facilities in Toledo, Moraine and Parma.

Shares of Workhorse are still sporting a huge gain, but have dropped from their intra-day high of $1.57 with the deal not quite finalized yet.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Workhorse spikes after Trump tweet (May 8)