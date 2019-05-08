Energy 

Moody's says likely to downgrade Occidental if it wins Anadarko

|About: Occidental Petroleum Corpor... (OXY)|By:, SA News Editor

Occidental Petroleum's (OXY +0.5%) investment rating likely would receive a downgrade if the company wins the bidding war against Chevron to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC), Moody's says.

APC already carries $17B in debt, meaning OXY would need to accumulate too much additional debt if it buys APC in its proposed ~$38B deal, says Moody's VP Andrew Brooks.

OXY currently has an A3 upper medium investment grade rating and probably would downgrade to one of the B-level investment grades, although it could maintain an investment grade rating at the low end of the scale. Moody's says.

"We regard the extent of this over-leveraging as problematic, leaving the company with less flexibility to confront an environment of weak commodity prices, and significantly heightening the urgency of debt reduction," Moody's writes.

