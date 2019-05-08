Wendy's rallies to 12-year high

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) are up 4.75% after the restaurant operator's Q1 earnings report impresses.

Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore says Wendy's appears to be stabilizing its topline without significant additional trade off of margin.

Wendy's adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9% topped both last year's mark and the consensus estimate.

She expects to see a continued stepping-up and potential acceleration of tech investments out of Wendy's as it looks to catch up with its fast-food hamburger restaurant competitors.

Shares of Wendy's are at their highest level since 2007.

