Triumph Group +5% after Q4 earnings beats; provides FY20 outlook

Triumph Group (TGI +5.6% ) reports Q4 revenues of $869.03M a decline of 3.1% Y/Y.

Sale by segments: Integrated Systems $88.75M (+4.9% Y/Y); Aerospace Structures $511.31M (-7.1% Y/Y); and Product Support $73.88M (-6.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Operating margin recovered by 1,284 bps to -21.8%; and adj. operating margin improved by 160 bps to 7.4%.

Adj. EBITDA decreased to $61.97M (-11.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 68 bps to 7.1%.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $18.81M and FCF was $6.54M.

Backlog was $3.8B, up 4% Y/Y organically and flat on a sequential basis.

"Losses in the quarter were primarily attributed to Path to value actions in our Structures business which included the completion of our Machining and Fabrication divestitures, the assignment of the E2 contract to ASTK and the transition of our G280 wing manufacturing activities to IAI", commented Daniel J. Crowley, President and CEO.

FY20 Outlook: Sales $2.8B to $2.9B; GAAP and Adj. EPS $2.35 to $2.95; and FCF between $0 to $50M.

Previously: Triumph beats by $0.46, beats on revenue (May 8)