Home Capital -5.8% as Q1 net interest income misses

Thinly traded Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) sinks 5.8% as Q1 net interest income trails the consensus estimates.

Q1 adjusted return on shareholders' equity narrowed to 7.3% from 8.1% in Q4 2018 and 7.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Also adjusted efficiency ratio worsened to 54.7% from 51.3% in Q4 and 49.5% in Q1 2018.

Q1 adjusted EPS of C$0.49 (US$0.36) beats the consensus estimate by C$0.01; compares with C$0.46 in Q4 and C$0.43 in Q1 2018.

Q1 net interest income of C$91.8M falls short of the consensus estimate of C$104.8M; compares with C$90.3M in Q4 and C$88.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Mortgage originations of C$1.22B compared with C$1.61B in Q4 2018 and C$1.16B in Q1 2018.

Looking ahead, Home Capital sees as stable Canadian real estate market with "healthy levels of competition and stable interest rates."

The lender is also upgrading its information technology infrastructure under a multi-year plan.

