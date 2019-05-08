Tech | Earnings News | On the Move

Axcelis -12% on mixed print, downgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)

Northland downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from Outperform to Market Perform saying industry weakness has caught up with the company with slowing mature/foundry demand. The firm drops the PT from $22.50 to $18.

Yesterday, ACLS reported mixed Q1 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue with a 25% Y/Y decline.

The company expects Q2 and Q3 to be the cycle's bottom with strong Q/Q growth showing up in Q4. But Northland doesn't see visibility extending that far out, and the firm's estimates point towards a less robust recovery.

ACLS shares are down 12.2% to $19.28.

