MSG -2.7% as Q3 profits disappoint

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) is off 2.7% at midday after its fiscal Q3 results, where it showed revenue gains but fell short of profit expectations.

Revenues rose 12.5% as reported, but excluding the impact of adopting ASC 606, they would have risen 4%, and GAAP operating income would have fallen by $15.7M, to -$7.4M. Adjusted operating income would have fallen by $11.9M to $38.2M.

“We remain confident that we are executing on a plan that positions us for long-term growth," Chairman/CEO Jim Dolan says. "This plan includes our MSG Sphere initiative, where we made important progress this past quarter, as well as the proposed spin-off of our sports business, which remains on track to be completed during the second half of this calendar year.”

Revenue by segment: MSG Entertainment, $166.45M (up 4%); MSG Sports, $351.6M (up 17%).

Adjusted operating income by segment: MSG Entertainment, $7.2M (down 26%); MSG Sports, $103.1M (up 74%).

