Dean Foods seen trading at fair value

Wells Fargo dissects Dean Foods (DF -2.6% ) after the food company's Q1 earnings report and guidance update.

"The outlook features some positives (seq. EBIT improvement, positive FCF, new business wins) but we think weak volumes, expansive price gaps, and an inflationary bias to dairy costs maintain DF in a vulnerable position," warns WF analyst John Baumgartner.

Baumgartner says Dean is generally fairly valued by the market at 4.8X the firm's FY20 EBITDA estimate.

Wells has a Market Perform rating on Dean Foods and price target of $2.