Uber pricing IPO at midpoint - WSJ

Uber (UBER) will price at the midpoint of the $44 to $50/share range, according to WSJ sources. But people are still placing orders, so the details could shift before tomorrow's pricing.

The $47/share midpoint would give Uber a fully-diluted valuation of roughly $86B, below the up to $120B valuation pitched by underwriters last year.

Bloomberg sources previously said Uber had enough interest to price at the high end. But the stock market has suffered from the continuing US-China trade tensions, and rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had a disappointing debut.